Jo Ann Shipley Paul
Louisville - Jo Ann Shipley Paul, 89, wife of the late Edwin Paul of Louisville, KY, passed away on November 7th, 2020 at Westminister Terrace Health Care Center.
Born June 6th, 1931, in Lexington, KY, she was a lifelong Louisville resident. She is survived by her daughter, April Paul, M. D. (David Whelan), and her two children, Stephen and Victoria Whelan, and her son, Clyde Paul (Cheryl Paul), and his two sons, Brandon and Elliott Paul. She is also survived by 4 siblings, Robin Wilson, John Shipley, Judy Young, and Randy Shipley.
A lifelong learner, Jo Ann graduated from Nazareth College in 1952 and continued on to graduate cumq laude with a BA in English from the University of Louisville in 1954. She remained engaged with education throughout her life, both as a student and an educator, teaching English and tutoring dyslexic students. She continued her studies with U of L as a graduate student in both the College of Arts and Sciences in 1960 and the College of Urban Affairs, Institute of Community Development. She later went on to graduate from the Spalding University School of Nursing and Health Sciences with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the age of 61.
Jo Ann was always active in her local community and endeavored to better the lives of the downtrodden or disadvantaged in our nation. She was a Certified Fellow of the American College of Health Care Administrators and was on multiple committees locally and nationally for that body. She sat on numerous other Boards of Directors for organizations and committees, in various capacities from member to chair, related to mental health, civil rights, political engagement, community improvement, healthcare, and environmental concerns. She had the honor, and was especially proud, of being appointed to the Governor's Committee for the Americans with Disability Act Task Force by Governor Brereton Jones. Additionally, she served as President of both the Kentucky Mental Health Association and Mental Health Association - Louisville Area.
Despite her impressive and lengthy professional and social-impact achievements, accolades, and memberships, Jo Ann found time to pursue leisure activities. She thoroughly enjoyed reading, traveling, and collecting antiques. She loved geology and enjoyed 'collecting mineral specimens', as she called it for her CV, or simply 'collecting rocks' on any normal day. She was an avid supporter of the arts in all forms and enjoyed enriching her grandchildren's childhoods by taking (dragging) them to performances by The Louisville Orchestra, The Nutcracker, and museums. She was also passionate about her 1961 Morris Minor 1000 and would bring it up often in any car-adjacent conversation, even long after the car was sold to a collector. She was family-focused and spent as much time with her family and grandchildren as possible.
Due to the current pandemic, and out of respect for Jo Ann's lifelong focus on public health, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jo Ann Paul to the Louisville Coalition for the Homeless at louhomeless.org/how-you-can-help/makeagift
.