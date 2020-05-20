Jo Ann WheatleyLouisville - 74 died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.She was a retired office worker for Abell Elevator Int. and a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Antoinette Heun Wheatley.She is survived by cousins; Janice M. Gootee (James deceased), Sherrill Herm(Bill), Clement Heun (Regina), E. J. Heun (Judy), Anthony Heun, Jr. (Betty deceased), Quentin Walters (Melinda), Donna Heun Snyder (Tom).Her funeral Mass will be celcbated 10 a. m. Saturday at Our Mother of Sorrows Church 760 Eastern Parkway with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery.Visitation will be from 3-6 pm Friday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Highway.Memorial gifts may be made to her Church or St. Vincent DePaul Society.To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of KY everyone is asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.