Jo Ann Wheatley
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Ann Wheatley

Louisville - 74 died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.

She was a retired office worker for Abell Elevator Int. and a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Antoinette Heun Wheatley.

She is survived by cousins; Janice M. Gootee (James deceased), Sherrill Herm(Bill), Clement Heun (Regina), E. J. Heun (Judy), Anthony Heun, Jr. (Betty deceased), Quentin Walters (Melinda), Donna Heun Snyder (Tom).

Her funeral Mass will be celcbated 10 a. m. Saturday at Our Mother of Sorrows Church 760 Eastern Parkway with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-6 pm Friday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Highway.

Memorial gifts may be made to her Church or St. Vincent DePaul Society.

To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of KY everyone is asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved