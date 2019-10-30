|
|
Jo Ann Williams
Louisville - Jo Ann Williams, 68, entered Eternal Life Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Jo Ann was born in Etowah, Tennessee to the late Raymond and Lois Mayfield. She worked for White Castle for 40 years, eventually retiring as the Louisville District Supervisor. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, sister, friend and Nana.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Star Ryan; grandchildren, Danielle Starr Ryan and Tyler Craig Ryan; great granddaughter, Kynlee Starr; siblings, Linda Desrosiers, David Mayfield, and Kandy McCowan; and special friends, Mary Davis, and James LeMaster and Travis Carney.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019