Jo Ann Wilson
Jo Ann Wilson

Monroe - Jo Ann Wilson, 72, of Monroe, Ga., passed away on Oct. 18, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1948, in Louisville, Ky., daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Jackman) Thompson.

Jo Ann graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1966 and attended college at Western Ky. She was married to Roger Wilson from 1967 until 1979. They have two daughters, Carla and Mary Ann.

In 1977 Jo Ann was awarded the Kentucky Colonel. She loved to sew, cook and work in her flower garden. Jo Ann was always eager to travel and visit with friends and family.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Winston Sims; daughters, Carla Crowley and Mary Harris; son-in-laws, John Crowley and Joe Harris; grandchildren, Nicole Crowley, Matthew Crowley, Ben and Katie Harris. Along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

