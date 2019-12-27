Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady Funeral Home
361 Taylor Blvd
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady Funeral Home
361 Taylor Blvd
Jo Ann Woods Hackemack

Jo Ann Woods Hackemack Obituary
Jo Ann Woods Hackemack

Louisville - Jo Ann Woods Hackemack, 80, entered into rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

She was a sober member of AA since June 2000 and a member of Okolona Christian Church. Jo Ann was a retired court clerk, finishing her career at the Louisville Hall of Justice.

Survivors include her daughter Laura Buchenberger, sons Steven "Steve" (Cindy) and Richard "Rick" Hackemack; brothers Gayle Woods and Tyrone Woods (Annette); 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Becky Hackemack. She was preceded in death by her son William Hackemack.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Monday at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home, 361 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 1-7 pm Sunday
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
