Jo Ann Woods Hackemack
Louisville - Jo Ann Woods Hackemack, 80, entered into rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
She was a sober member of AA since June 2000 and a member of Okolona Christian Church. Jo Ann was a retired court clerk, finishing her career at the Louisville Hall of Justice.
Survivors include her daughter Laura Buchenberger, sons Steven "Steve" (Cindy) and Richard "Rick" Hackemack; brothers Gayle Woods and Tyrone Woods (Annette); 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Becky Hackemack. She was preceded in death by her son William Hackemack.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Monday at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home, 361 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 1-7 pm Sunday
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019