Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Jo Anna Storms Obituary
Jo Anna Storms

Louisville - 83, passed away at University of Louisville hospital March 7, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband James Storms, her father John Pack, and her mother Marie Pack.

She was a homemaker who helped the lives of many.

She is survived by her children Becky Merritt, Lynn Russell, and Tim Storms; her grandchildren Tony Russell, Lauren Harrell, Tyler-Ann Wilson, and Casey McDowell; as well as six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Sunday March 10, 2019 from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Funeral services will be held Monday March 11, 2019 at 11 A.M. with burial at Bethany Cemetery following.

Both visitation and Funeral will be held at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
