Jo Anne (Jo-Jo) Crowdus Pierce
Jo Anne (Jo-Jo) Crowdus Pierce passed away peacefully August 6, 2020.
She was born on April 22, 1933, in Clinton Tennessee, but spent the majority of her life in Louisville. After graduating from Spalding University, JoAnne taught at St. Anthanasius Elementary and then spent the majority of her professional life in the hospitality industry as co-founder of Visitours with Alice Kline and Grace Klein-Kracht, National Sales Manager at the Galt House, and Director of Sales and Marketing for the KY Exposition Center and the KY International Convention Center before retiring in 1995. She was a member of the American Society of Association Executives, Meeting Planners International, the Religious Conference Management Association, the Professional Management Association, and the National Association of Exhibition Managers.
As a devoted mother to five children, she was a Girl Scout Leader and Den Mother. She enjoyed attending the theatre, camping and country-western dancing with her late husband, Donald Pierce. She always cherished the family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jo-Jo will always be remembered by her family for her positive spirit, love of life, and unconditional love. Family memories were made very special due to Jo-Jo's creative planning. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who love her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother who raised her; brothers, Roy and Tommy Wise; sister, Mildred Walston; infant daughter, Mary Alice Crowdus; her first husband and the father of her children, Vincent Crowdus; and her second husband, Donald Pierce.
Survivors include her children David (Kim) Crowdus, Rhonda (Bruce) Niemi, Lori (Danny) McGrath, Karen (Greg) Schulz, Doug (Melissa) Crowdus, step-daughter Karen Pierce; grandchildren Lindsey (Rob) Hinners, Dawn (Taylor) Campbell, Matthew (Lauren) Schulz, Jenna (William) Morrell, Devin (Sam) Hunter, Bethany Schulz, and Alex McGrath; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Jo-Jo enjoyed her recent visits from her nephew, Chuck Walston.
Gratitude is extended to the Brownsboro Park Retirement Community and her Hosparus team who walked by her side and her family's side at the end. A celebration Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 18th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Louisville, KY. Cremation was chosen. Ashes will be comingled and scattered with the ashes of her late husband, Donald. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project or Hosparus Health Louisville.