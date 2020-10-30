Jo Lynn Thomas



Louisville - Jo Lynn Thomas, 87, entered into rest on Tuesday October 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Husband, John Thomas and a Daughter, Claudia Ralston, Son In Law, Rich Atwell; She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. She is survived by her Daughters, Sherry Crawford, Colleen Schoenbachler (Carl), Natalie Wright (Damon), Barbie Atwell, Carla Spence (Michael); Her Sons, Russell Thomas, Ronald Thomas (Heather), Michael Thomas; Several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday at Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Ky. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.









