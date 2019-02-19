|
Jo Nell Carney Lee
Elizabethtown - Jo Nell Carney Lee, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed at her residence on 17 February 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends as she went home to be with her Lord.
She was born in Rocky Hill, Kentucky and grew up in the Highland Park neighborhood of Louisville, KY. She was a 1954 graduate of Manual High School. She was co-owner and office manager for Lee's Service and Auto Sales for over thirty years. She was a Born Again Christian. She was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and a loyal member of Bill Taylor's Sunday School Class. She was a long time member of the Hardin County Homemakers Club. She cherished her Wednesday lunches at Subway with the Sunshine girls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Linda Denham Carney and a sister, Pauline Morgan.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jimmie Lee; one son, John (Kelly) Lee of Pittsburgh, PA; one sister, Brenda (Larry) Lawson of Louisville; a brother-in-law, Bill Morgan of Louisville; three grandchildren, Conor Lee, Jack Lee, and Patrick Lee; five nieces, Phyllis (Lucian) Moreman, Paula McCorkle, Linda (Jeff) Morgan, Vicki (Ed) Rode, and Stacey (Duane) Hunt; and one nephew, Keith (Nicole) Herbig.
The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Severns Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Emory Riley officiating. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY.
Visitation will be from 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home and continue after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Warm Blessings, P.O. Box 2384 Elizabethtown, KY 42701 or ARHHC Project Learn, 225 College St. Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019