Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
615-244-4755
Jo Nell Laird

Jo Nell Laird Obituary
Jo Nell Laird

Louisville - Jo Nell Laird age 86 formally of Louisville, Ky. passed away July 22, 2019. in Nashville, Tn.

She was born in Bowling Green, Ky. to Geames Starks and Charline Hayes. She was the widow of ZeLmar L. Laird Jr.

She is survived by daughters Donna (Nathaniel) Shobe, Gwendolyn Porter Dillard; a host of other relatives & friends. Viewing Sunday July 28, 2019, 2-4pm, visitation Monday 12-1pm with funeral to follow at Terrell Broady Funeral Home. Burial in Louisville Cemetery.

Terrell Broady Funeral Home, 615-244-4755
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019
