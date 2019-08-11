|
Jo Sue "JoJo" Shina
Louisville - passed on July 24, after a long illness. She was born on September 7, 1934 in Jellico, Tennessee to Florence (nee Souder) and Floyd Archer. She attended Nursing School at the University of Tennessee, where she met and married Hassi Shina, MD. Together they raised seven children. While living in Charlestown, Indiana, Jo co-worked with Hassi in their medical family practice. Jo believed in equality of all people, was active in the JayCee's, the Girl Scouts, and other community activities and continued to volunteer in the Temple Sisterhood and at the Kentucky Center for the Arts after moving to Louisville. She simply did not tolerate exclusion of any kind, making her a magnificent role model for her 7 kids and anyone in her midst. Together Jo and Hassi helped found a school for the mentally handicapped in IN.
After Hassi passed, Jo began working at Kroger where she remained a valued employee for well over twenty years, managing the Salad Bar-- almost always receiving accolades as top bar in the country. JoJo's quick wit and humor, artist abilities, mad cooking skills, generosity, kindness, patience (most of the time), integrity, inclusiveness, and overall brilliance created a wonderful life for her entire family. An avid reader, Jo also loved animals, decorating, painting, dancing, mystery novels, crosswords, art, theatre, raising her children and pets alike, and caring for any plants she found. JoJo was an incredible friend to all who knew her.
Left to honor her memory is her son, Dr. Mark Shina (Holly); her three daughters, Nadia Shina Ker (Richard) CO, Lydia Shina, and Rebekkah Kumar (Vinay) India, her daughter- in- law, Melissa Shina; sister, Jean Rawlings (Skip) CA; as well as her six grandchildren, cousins, and friends. She was deeply attached to her children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hassi; her sister-in-law, Violette Shina, and three of her children, Eric, Scott, and Mindy.
Visitation will be at 1 PM, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals and Receptions East Chapel, (235 Juneau Drive, Lou, KY 40243), with a service at 2 PM followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in JoJo's name to Hosparus of Louisville and Smile Train (PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231)
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019