Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel
5505 Bardstown Rd.
Joan A. (Kempf) Mueller

Joan A. (Kempf) Mueller Obituary
Joan A. (Kempf) Mueller

Louisville - 88, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Mueller and son-in-law, Ed Vogel.

She is survived by her sons, Neal Mueller (Nancy) and Scott Mueller (Mary Jo); daughters, Barbara Vogel, Kay Stine (Chris) and Linda Graham (Lyle); sister, Mel Wise; brother, Earl Kempf; 15, grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Gabriel the Archangel, 5505 Bardstown Rd. with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the Salvation Army.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
