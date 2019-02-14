|
|
Joan A. (Kempf) Mueller
Louisville - 88, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Mueller and son-in-law, Ed Vogel.
She is survived by her sons, Neal Mueller (Nancy) and Scott Mueller (Mary Jo); daughters, Barbara Vogel, Kay Stine (Chris) and Linda Graham (Lyle); sister, Mel Wise; brother, Earl Kempf; 15, grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Gabriel the Archangel, 5505 Bardstown Rd. with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the Salvation Army.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019