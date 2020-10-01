1/
Joan Bruce Adams
Joan Bruce Adams

Louisville - Joan Bruce Adams, 72, entered into rest on Tuesday September 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by a Son, John Henry Adams; her Parents, Ray and Alice Marie Carroll Bruce, Sr. Joan is survived by her Husband, Edward Adams; Sons, Eddie Ray Adams, William Adams; Daughter, Angela Adams (David); Brothers, Ray Bruce, Jr. and David Bruce; Sisters, Linda Schermerhorn and Sherri Lewis; 6 - Grandchildren and 6 - Great Grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
