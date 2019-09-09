|
Joan Cleaver
Louisville - Joan Corinne (Rech) Cleaver 87, passed away Saturday September 7, 2019. Born in Long Island, NY. she was a homemaker and Catholic by faith. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Arthur W. "Art" Cleaver, her 3 sons Kevin Cleaver , Gary Cleaver (Jean) and Troy Cleaver (Julie). 4 grandchildren Wesley, Justin, Travis and Casey Cleaver. 3 great-grandchildren Addison, Brantley and Asher.
Her funeral service will be 12 PM Thursday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019