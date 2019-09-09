Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Cleaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Cleaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Cleaver Obituary
Joan Cleaver

Louisville - Joan Corinne (Rech) Cleaver 87, passed away Saturday September 7, 2019. Born in Long Island, NY. she was a homemaker and Catholic by faith. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Arthur W. "Art" Cleaver, her 3 sons Kevin Cleaver , Gary Cleaver (Jean) and Troy Cleaver (Julie). 4 grandchildren Wesley, Justin, Travis and Casey Cleaver. 3 great-grandchildren Addison, Brantley and Asher.

Her funeral service will be 12 PM Thursday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now