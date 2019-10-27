|
|
Joan Cralle Day
Louisville - 84, departed this life Monday Oct. 21, 2019 after a long and valiant journey with Alzheimer's. She was born in Louisville, KY in 1935 to the late Lee Elza Cralle Jr. and his wife Amy Marie Adlam.
She was a graduate of Kentucky Home School for Girls and held degrees from Indiana University and University of Louisville, along with several honorary degrees.
She was a retired interior designer and co-owner of The Inside Story of Interior Design, with her best friend Doris Lamb.
Joan was named Philanthropist of the year in 1999 and served as president of the Cralle foundation for nearly 30 years. She was a kind gentle soul of very high character who spent her life generously giving back to others and truly left this world a better place for having been here.
She adored going to the beach, watching the tides roll in, and swimming out past the breakers to float over the backs of the waves.
Joan loved traveling and in her retirement she could often be found under a mound of travel brochures planning her next big adventure. She pet grey whales in the Sea of Cortez, spent a few cold nights in a tundra buggy in Churchill Manitoba Canada observing polar bears, floated over the Serengeti in a hot air balloon, climbed Machu Picchu in Peru, trekked the Outback of Australia and walked on icebergs in Antarctica to name a very few.
She was a member of the Daughters of the King, Eastern Star, KY Historical Society, Ky Colonels, A.S.I.D. ,ZONTA, Zeta Tau Alpha and a lifetime card carrying member of the NRA.
She was preceded into death by her sons David Lee Day and Cyrus Mitchel Day lV. and her former husband Cdr. Cyrus M. Day III MD. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters Susan Day of Lexington and Carolyn Day (Mike Peery) of Simpsonville; grandchildren Tyler Kmetz (Sarah) of Columbus IN, Vanessa Day of Lexington and Dakota Day (Jessica) of Fairview TN. Along with 5 adorable great-grandchildren.
She was laid to rest in Cave Hill Cemetery in a private ceremony with close family and friends. Donations may be made to the Louisville Youth Orchestra which she played in as a child or to the Louisville Zoo.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019