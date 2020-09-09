1/1
Joan Dorsey South
Joan Dorsey South

LOUISVILLE - Joan Dorsey South was born February 22, 1942 to Beulah Lewis Dorsey and Floyd Dorsey in the Hart County community of Wheeler's Mill. Joan was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Joyce And brother James Clifton Dorsey. Joan was a stay at home mother of five children who she dedicated her life to. Later in life Joan returned to work at Walmart as a people greeter, a job she did with joy and dedication.

Joan is survived by five children: Stephen South and wife Marie, Paula Greenwall and husband John, Pamela Boykin and husband Tom, Canda Conlon and husband Jim, and Allen South; and ten grandchildren; Morgan Eiler, Portia Watson, Chris South, Adam McIntyre, Noah Conlon, Jackson South, and Elizabeth South Stacey and Lacey Boykin and Tommy Boykin; and four great grandchildren: Daphne Eiler, Tatum Boykin, Addy Williams, and Ruthie Williams.

Joan was raised in church, the youngest of three children. She realized as an adult that she was not saved, and got saved at home during a revival at Pond Creek church. Joan raised her children to be faithful and hard working.

Joan passed away peacefully in her daughters home, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Joan Lived her life with dignity, determination, and compassion; she will be laid to rest alongside her family at Smith Cemetery in Hart County.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Guest Book

