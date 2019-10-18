|
|
Joan Gorman
Louisville - Joan Ernspiker Gorman, 86, died Thursday, October 17, 2019.
She was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church, a member of various tennis leagues and a member of the first graduating class of Manuel High School. Joan had a passion for music and a beautiful soprano voice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Cora Burgin Ernspiker; sister, Mary DeMonbrun (Bob) and husband, Bill Gorman.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Baker (David) and Doug Gorman; grandchildren, Shelby and Justin Baker; nieces, Becky and Lisa; nephew, Mark; and great nephews, Luke, Matthew and Brent.
Her funeral is 6:30pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is 3:30pm Monday until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019