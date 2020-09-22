1/1
Joan Hausman Campbell
1933 - 2020
Joan Hausman Campbell

Louisville - Joan Hausman Campbell passed on to her heavenly father on Sept. 21, 2020 following a battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born December 23, 1933 in Louisville, KY. Joan was a 1951 graduate of Presentation Academy. Joan received a degree in Education from St. Mary's College (Notre Dame, IN) in 1955 followed by a Master's Degree from Spalding University. She taught Home Economics for many years at Shawnee Junior High, Manly Junior High, Noe Middle School and Lassiter Middle School. Joan retired from teaching to help manage, and later co-owned, her parents' dealership, Hausman Jeep. She later retired to manage her real estate investments.

Joan most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling the world, boating, playing bridge and square dancing.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles J. Hausman and Loretta Wessel Hausman and her sister, Thelma Dunlevy.

Joan is survived by her children, M. Neal Campbell and Gail Campbell Oppenheimer (Mark), six grandchildren, Madeline, Max, Michael, Lauren, Clayton and Charles and many extended family members and dear friends.

Many thanks to the staff at Exceptional Senior Living Prospect, Sam Swope Center at Masonic Home and Hosparus Louisville for their care.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Joan's life will be held at 1:00 pm Friday Sept. 25, 2020 at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 440 Zorn Ave. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday Sept. 24, 2020 and 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday September 25, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews. Masks and social distancing required.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hosparus of Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
SEP
25
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
