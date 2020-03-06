|
Joan Kitty Crowley
New Albany - Joan Kitty Crowley, 86, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Thursday evening, March 5, 2020. She was a travel agent for many years, most recently for Bliss Travel in New Albany. Kitty enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was born on February 27, 1934 in Malden, Massachusetts to the late Wildfred and Elizabeth Arsenault. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, Charles V. Crowley; and brothers, Billie and John Arsenault.
Kitty is survived by her sister, Carol Lopez, children, Chuck Crowley (Laura), Suzanne Farrell (Jim) and Elizabeth Majkowski (Mark); grandchildren, Caitlin Crowley, Kristen White (Charles), Sean Farrell, Billy Farrell, Charles Majkowski; and great-grandson, Lewis Shuping.
Visitation will be from 4 pm to 6 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 pm on Monday, at the funeral home with burial at a later date with her husband, Charlie, at Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island, New York.
Her family would like to thank all those who cared for her at The Villages of Historic Silvercrest and all the doctors and nurses of Floyd County who deal with the sick and aging every day.
The family requests that no flowers be sent to the funeral home. Contributions in Kitty's memory may be made to the Salvation Army (2300 Green Valley Rd, New Albany, IN 47150) or any organization that supports breast cancer research.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020