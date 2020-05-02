Joan Koerber



Louisville - Joan Koerber, 79, passed away May 1, 2020 in Louisville. Born March 9, 1941, she was a devoted member of St. John Paul II Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul Koerber and her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Laura Howard (Kevin Nusz), her beloved grandchildren, Christian and Kaleb, both which she adored, and a brother. A private service will be held Monday at Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Abbey of Gethsemani, Trappist, Ky.













