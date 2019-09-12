|
|
Joan Lee Danner (Potts)
Louisville - 73, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Danner; grandchild, Kelsey Lee Phillips and parents, Benjamin and Vi Potts Jr.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Kimberly Phillips (Ken) and Jennifer Danner; beloved grandchildren, Michael, Ryan and Jacob Phillips and Madilynn Walker; sisters, Marilyn Silverman and Kathleen Longsworth (Dale); brothers, Steve, John (Mayette) and Mark Potts (Maggie Lee); and a host of nieces, a nephew and many friends.
Joan will be dearly missed. She put her heart and soul into everything she did, from her family, her friends and her co-workers. Her career consisted of dedication to Addressograph-Multigraph Corp., BellSouth, Mt. Carmel School, as a teacher's aide, National City Bank-PNC, Spalding University and Sullivan University.
She was a life-long member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and South Park Country Club. Joan graduated from Holy Rosary Academy, class of 1964, she was a gracious recipient of the HRA's Marian Award and a proud KY Colonel.
Her celebration of life Mass will be held Monday, September 16th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 7335 Southside Dr. with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
We would like to thank the medical staff at Norton Cancer Institute, VNA and her private caretakers for their gentle and loving care.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019