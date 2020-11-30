1/
Joan Lee Wuertz
Joan Lee Wuertz

Louisville - Joan Lee Wuertz, 60, of Louisville passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

A lifelong resident of Louisville, Joanie was an avid U of K fan with a smile and kind word for everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert James Streicher, Sr. and Emilia Gail Streicher; sister, Paula Streicher Waggoner; and brother, Robert James Streicher, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Gerale "Jerry" Weurtz, Jr.; brothers, Christopher Alan Streicher, Sr. (Sandi) and John Thomas Streicher; sisters, Mary Louise Streicher and Anita Pulliam (Butch); as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Due to current restrictions, a private memorial service will be held and Joan will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Crusade for Children.

Online condolences may be left at NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
