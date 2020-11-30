Joan Lee Wuertz
Louisville - Joan Lee Wuertz, 60, of Louisville passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
A lifelong resident of Louisville, Joanie was an avid U of K fan with a smile and kind word for everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert James Streicher, Sr. and Emilia Gail Streicher; sister, Paula Streicher Waggoner; and brother, Robert James Streicher, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Gerale "Jerry" Weurtz, Jr.; brothers, Christopher Alan Streicher, Sr. (Sandi) and John Thomas Streicher; sisters, Mary Louise Streicher and Anita Pulliam (Butch); as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, a private memorial service will be held and Joan will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Crusade for Children.
