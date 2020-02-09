Services
Louisville - Joan Marchal, 80, of Louisville, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2020 surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by two children, Laura and Doug.

She is survived by her husband Jim; children Becky Haysley (Ken) and David Marchal (Maria); grandchildren Lindsay (Andrew), Patrick, Andrew, Henry, Anne Marie (Matt), Michael (Arelis), Jack, and Cooper; great grandchild Quinn; sister Helen Thornton; and nieces and nephews.

Joan was a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, Mimi and great grandmother. She loved her family dearly and she constantly gave of herself to all. The family is so grateful for the gifts of her beautiful life and her love. We take solace knowing that she no longer suffers the pains of this life and is in the company of her children Laura and Doug, her parents, and others she has dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00pm-8:00pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cedar Lake Lodge or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
