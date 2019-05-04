|
Joan Margaret (Sieg) Seipel
Lanesville - 91, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home in Lanesville, IN surrounded by her family. She was born July 30, 1927 in Ramsey, IN, the daughter of Edward and Agnes Gettelfinger Sieg.
Joan attended Spencer Township #6 school and Corydon High School freshman year. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in Ferdinand, IN in 1945. She went on to Indiana University where she received a bachelor's degree in education. She then taught 2nd grade in Merrillville, IN and Louisville, KY. Joan had a lifelong interest in education and the care of children. She was an Oblate of St. Benedict for 74 years and deeply cherished her Catholic faith. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville since 1954.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Teresa Seipel; sisters, Mary Rita Robertson, Theresa Kendall, and brothers, Wilfred, Donald, Eugene, and Mark Sieg.
To those surviving, she was the loving wife of Dr. Stanley F. Seipel for 65 years; mother of Ann (Hutch) Hudgins, Mary Seipel, Dr. Joseph (Carla) Seipel, Helen (Daniel) Lhotka, Jane Seipel, Brother Brendan Seipel, OSB, and Martha (Bill) Wingate, grandmother of Katie Crawford, Peter Seipel, Laura Seipel, David Seipel, Rebecca Baibak, Edward Seipel, Maria Solis-Colegate, Joseph Solis, Charmaine Solis, James Solis, William IV Wingate, & Anna Wingate; great-grandmother of Molly & Emilia Crawford, Ava Colgate, and Michael Seipel.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 4 PM until 8 PM at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, IN. Visitation will resume Sunday at Noon. There will be a rosary service at 7:30 PM on Sunday with visitation ending at 8 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville, IN. Father Robert St. Martin will be presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to: Our Lady of Providence Junior-Senior High School, 707 Providence Way, Clarksville, IN 47129.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 4, 2019