Joan Marguerite Voor Grisanti
Louisville - Joan Marguerite Voor Grisanti, born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 9, 1927, died peacefully early on July 13, 2020 at Nazareth Home. After thoroughly pouring out all her gifts and talents, insight and faith, grace and wit, she was happily satisfied with a well-lived life of 93 years.
Her children were able to have limited in-person visits with her during her last week, and shared fond memories, video calls with grandchildren, and music. On the evening of July 12, her son Chris played a recording of "The Messiah" by G.F. Handel and expressed hope that she will soon enjoy meeting him face to face. The Messiah, that is, although we are sure she'd enjoy meeting Handel as well.
She attended St. Francis of Assisi and St. Vincent de Paul grade schools, graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1945, and attended Spaulding College. She married Ferdinand "Ferd" Grisanti in 1952.
Joan was extraordinarily good natured. She and Ferd raised seven children together, imparting their deep faith, strong work ethic and a fondness for Northern Italian cuisine (compliments of Ferd). She was as generous with her hospitality as with her rich sense of humor. She was a captive audience, however she herself couldn't tell a funny story without getting so tickled in the telling that she would close her eyes and lift her hands helplessly, surrendering to her own amusement.
She inspired, challenged, and applauded all who knew her. She volunteered at the Little Way Pregnancy Resource Center in Louisville. A founding (and lifetime) member of St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, she also served on the St. Gabriel Art and Environment Committee, creating many banners (and friendships). She avidly supported the Passionist Priests of Louisville, and Saint Xavier High School.
Joan loved attending ballets and concerts, plays and musicals, operas, art shows, Christmas pageants, ball games, weddings, and graduations. And she especially loved treating her family and friends to dinner at her favorite restaurant!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferdinand, her daughter-in-law Kathy Koch Grisanti, her parents Ruth Marguerite (Hilsabeck) Voor and Bernard Herman Voor, and three siblings: John Voor, Bernie Voor and Angela Voor Vivona.
She is survived by her children: Vincent (Debbie), Paul, Gemma (Mark Eberle), Christopher (Gemma), Dominic (Ellen), Jerome (Alice) and Greg (Penny). She is also survived by 16 grandchilden; David (Erin), Anna (Matt), Diana (Steve), Nicholas (Anne Marie), Joseph (Katherine), David (Tari), Jonathan, Kevin, Julie (Dave), Alan (Meredith), Katie, Maggie, Caitlin, Anna (Jerry), Shelby and Molly and by 13 great grandchildren; Clara, Jacob, Leo, Victor, Francis, Sallie, Evelyn, Madelyn, Molly, Ben, Serena, Lincoln, Judah, with two more on the way. She is also survived by several siblings: Mary (George) Motiff, Jim Voor, and Rev. Joseph Voor.
The family thanks the loving staff at Nazareth Home for all the care and connection they have extended these past six years.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, at Ratterman & Sons (10600 Taylorsville Road), Jeffersontown, from 3 pm to 7pm. Masks required please.
Funeral Mass Thursday at St. Gabriel, 5505 Bardstown Road 10 am. Fr. Jim Mudd will celebrate.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Pregnancy Resource Center or to the building fund of St. Gabriel parish. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
