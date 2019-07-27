|
Joan Marie Fowler McDonald
Louisville - Joan Marie Fowler McDonald, 81, a devout Catholic, passed away Thursday July 25, 2019. She was born December 28, 1937, the youngest child of Richard Charles Fowler and Mary Elsa Laemmle Fowler.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Rev. Richard Fowler, and her sister Betty Mitchell.
She is survived by the love of her life, Michael O. McDonald, her two sisters, Louise Gaddie and Rita Bowles, and her five children, Mark McDonald (Barbara), Marty McDonald (Kathy), Judy McDonald-Burkman (Roger), Jennifer McDonald Gehlhausen (Tim), and Julie McDonald Olsen (Guttorm).
Aside from Mike and her children, the other loves of her life were her treasured grandchildren, Michael McDonald, Emily Gehlhausen, Tim Gehlhausen, Samantha McDonald, Elisa Burkman, Luke Burkman, Ingrid Olsen, and Andreas Olsen.
Joan never met a stranger, was a mother figure to many, and she spread joy with her beautiful smile and impeccable sense of humor.
Joan attended St. Paul Elementary school and graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1955. Not only did she play various sports throughout her life, she also shared her athletic ability by coaching many teams at Holy Spirit School and American Turners.
Joan never realized the impact she had on so many lives. She was often seen comforting, hugging, and blessing anyone in her path with the words, "God bless you and the devil miss you".
She was truly the gold standard of motherhood!
Joan and Mike were active and devoted members of Holy Spirit Parish during their entire 63 years of marriage.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday July 29, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church 3345 Lexington Road.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 28, from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Ratterman's Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, or any Catholic .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 27, 2019