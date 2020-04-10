|
Joan Marie Ropke
October 6, 1925 - April 3, 2020
She was long time resident of the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood. A prolific artist and long time supporter of the arts community, Joan is fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews as a fun, engaged, and loving aunt. In addition to her artistic talent, she was known for her strong Catholic faith, her prodigious memory, and the many cards, letters she faithfully sent to her family and friends. Joan is survived by four nephews, Rick (Gail), George, Andy, and Peter (Diana); three nieces, Lynda, Lisa (Gordon), and Margaret (Randy); 8 great-nieces and nephews; and 12 great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Harry, and her sister Eleanor and nephew Matthew.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020