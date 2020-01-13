Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Joan Mary "Joanie" (Sauer) Murta


1934 - 2020
Joan Mary "Joanie" (Sauer) Murta Obituary
Joan Mary "Joanie" Murta (Sauer)

Louisville - Joan Mary "Joanie" Murta (Sauer) died peacefully on January 11, 2020 in Louisville, KY. She was 85.

Joan was born May 7, 1934 in Louisville to her parents, Ed and Helen Sauer. She graduated from Presentation High School in 1952 and began working for the telephone company. She married the love of her life, Jim Murta, in 1956. Jim and Joan shared 63 years of marriage and he was with her at the time of her passing. In her declining health over the last several years, Jim was her constant companion and caregiver.

Joan was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with those she loved. She was known for her caring nature and sharp sense of humor. As a devout Christian of the Catholic faith, she spent her time living her faith in service to others.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Fr. Simon Sauer.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Murta, daughter Donna Murta, daughter Susan Woodham (Woody), son Tom Murta (Ruth), and son Patrick Murta (Stephanie). She was the proud grandparent of Nicholas (Taylor), Zachary, Hallie, and Simon. She is also survived by her devoted brothers Kenneth and Edward Sauer (Marilea) and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of Baptist Hospital East in Louisville for their kind and loving care. Expressions of sympathy can be expressed to Kosair Charities (https://kosair.org/donate/). Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com.

Visitation will be 4-6:45 p.m. Friday, January 17th at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. A service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
