Joan Ritter
Crestwood - Joan K. Ritter, 83, passed on Tuesday, June 11th, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born and raised in Crestwood, Ky, and was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. She was the face of the John W. Black Community Center, where she provided 16 years of service. She was honored by the county as an Oldham County Living Treasure, and a Kentucky Colonel. She was a founding member of the Ballardsville Lioness Club and a member of the Ballardsville Lions Club. She was known as the "pie lady" and at the community fish fry. She never knew a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and James Knight, her late husband, William C. Ritter (Bill); her sister Barbara Couch and her son, Mark Terry.
She is survived by four sons, Paul Terry, Lee Terry (Tracy), Dale Raymond (Suzann), Geno Ritter (Karen); grandchildren, Sarah Terry, Gavin Raymond; Lindsay Carnes (Nick) and Shae Ritter (Kaitlyn); 5 step grandchildren; and one great grandchild, Virginia Rose Morley, plus many, many loving friends.
A visitation will be held @ Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood from 4-8 pm on Thursday, June 13th. A private burial will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Crusade for Children or the Arbor Foundation, two organizations Joan was very fond of. www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 13, 2019