Joan S. Empson

Louisville - 87, passed away surrounded by her loving family, March 21, 2019. She was born February 28, 1932 in Maricaibo, Venezuela to the late Fredrick and Carmen Lares Smith. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Gallaher.

She is survived by her three sons, Kevin Gallaher (Jeanne), Paul Gallaher, Sean Gallaher (Siobhan); grandchildren, Aryn, Jack, Ashton, Finn, Cullen, Joshua, Lochlann, Farrah; a great grandson, Cason; and sister, Janet Reeves.

Services will be at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
