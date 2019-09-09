Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Unitarian Church
809 South 4th Street
Louisville, KY
Louisville - Joan S. Johnson, age 90, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Joan was born in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Thomas Elmer and Gladys Wenstrom Stockdale. She worked diligently to protect the rights of others. She was a member of ACLU, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, Filson Historical Society, and Friends of the Library. She earned a B.A. at the University of Illinois and furthered her education at the University of Louisville, where she earned her M.S.

She leaves a legacy of dedicated community activism, especially in areas of the oppressed and those suffering social injustices. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her love for the arts and the joy she had for music was embodied through her talented abilities as a pianist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Johnson.

Survivors include her children, Jim Johnson (Coleen Quinn), Sharen Johnson (Larry Moscoe), David Johnson (Debbie), and Julie Johnson; grandchildren, Ashley Johnson, Allison Johnson and Emily Moscoe; great grandchildren, Kinsley Price and Aniston Prinsloo.

A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at her church home 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the First Unitarian Church, 809 South 4th Street - Louisville, with a reception to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to ACLU, JDRF, or Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky. Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
