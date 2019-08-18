|
Joan Suzanne Steiner
Prospect - 87, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at her residence, with family by her side. She was born in Bronx, NY on March 6, 1932 to the late Harry and Freda Mandell Stracks.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. Martin Steiner. She is survived by her son, Dr. David Steiner and his wife, Vanessa of Aiken, SC; her grandchildren, Chad Steiner, Jeremy Steiner, Alex Steiner and his wife, Erica and Rachel Shealy and her husband, Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Leo and Kaleia Shealy; her sister, Marianne "Mickey" Spiegel of NY; her brother, Robert Stracks and his wife, Julie of Winnetka, IL; her sister-in-law, Miriam Steiner of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
Joan grew up in Woodmere, Long Island and graduated from Woodmere High School in 1949. She attended and graduated from Cornell University in 1953, where she majored in speech therapy. She worked for Eddie Fischer (Blackstone Agency in NYC) and with Army Physical and Occupational Therapy, while Marty was in the service. During Marty's service in the US Army, they traveled extensively throughout the states and Europe. Upon Marty's retirement from the Army, they moved to Louisville in 1975. While in Louisville, Joan worked at the outpatient psychiatry clinic in the old UofL Hospital and taught at Chance School for eight years (pre-kindergarten).
She was a founding director for Friend for Life Cancer Support Network (10 years as a director) and volunteered for GRRAND (Golden Retriever Rescue And Needy Dogs). Joan was an avid reader and gardener. She loved to travel, play tennis and Bridge and was a jogger up into her 70's. During her jogging years, she completed five mini-marathons. Joan cared deeply for her husband, her relatives, her dog and her dog walking friends and her mentors, Sr. Barbara Nicholas and Judy Houlette.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friend for Life Cancer Support Network, 4003 Kresge Way #100, Louisville, KY 40207, the Louisville Public (Media) Radio, 619 S. 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or Waterfront Botanical Gardens, 1435 Story Avenue (office), Louisville, KY 40206.
The family will be receiving friends and celebrating the life of Joan on Saturday, September 7th, beginning at 2:00 p.m., at her home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019