Joan Wagner HammerLouisville - Joan Wagner Hammer, 92, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the St. Joseph Home of Little Sisters of the Poor.She was born September 2, 1927 in Louisville a daughter to Philip Albert Wagner and May Elizabeth Shadburn Wagner.Joan was a teacher at Ursuline College, Sacred Heart Academy, and for over 30 years at Sacred Heart Model School, retiring in December 1996. As a coach and player, Miss W was inducted into the Valkyrie Hall of Fame at Sacred Heart Academy for field hockey and basketball. She was strong in her faith and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William D. Hammer, Sr.; three brothers, Philip Albert, William D. and James Lee Wagner; sister Joyce Veech.Joan is survived by her children, Fr. Bill Hammer, Robert G. Hammer, M.D. (Andrea), Thomas Hammer (Amy), Mary Beth Hammer, Meg H. Adams (Kevin); Joan Ellen Hammer; nine grandchildren, Amy Hammer-Reinert (Peter), Rebecca E., Laura C., Stuart T. (Kristina), Claire H. Smith (Austin) and Melissa Hammer; Sarah Thacker (Rodney), Paul and Annie Adams; 2 great-grandchildren, Finley J. Reinert and Emerson Smith, and many loving nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions visitation will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with the arrangements.Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40217 or Kentucky Right to Life, 134 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY 40207.