Joan Wolfe Hubbard



Clarksville, IN - Joan Wolfe Hubbard, age 89, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Joan was born August 24, 1930 at Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Darrell and Josephine Shaffer Wolfe. She was a former secretary and book keeper for Valley Mill Christian Church, Indianapolis, IN. She was a member of Lincoln Hills Christian Church. Corydon, IN.



Also preceding her in death were her husband, Noble E. Hubbard; Son, Dennis L. Craig: Daughters, Sue E. Branham. Sandra L. Stonecipher; Brother, Delbert L. Wolfe.



Surviving are Son: Douglas E. Craig of California: Daughters;Leah A, Kaczmark of Baraboo, WI, Edwina M. Shingleton of Sellersburg, IN and Patricia J. Shutz of Baraboo, WI: Half sister: Mary Little of Fillmore, IN: Half brothers:Donald Covalt of Mooresville, IN and Jim Covalt of Florida: 12 Grandchildren; 16 Great Grandchildren; 6 Great Great Grandchildren



Funeral 7 pm Friday August 14, 2020 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN. Visitation 2 - 7 pm Friday at the funeral home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store