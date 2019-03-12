|
|
Joana Minish Massie Johnson
Louisville - Joana Minish Massie Johnson, 96, born July 26, 1922 in Gratz, KY, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home at Belmont Village Friday March 8, 2019.
Joana retired from Our Lady of Peace Hospital where she worked as a unit secretary, She was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church. She served on the auxiliary of Sunrise Children's Home and was on the board of directors at Jefferson Street Baptist Center. She also held committee positions in KY Baptist Convention and Long Run Association.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert W. Johnson Jr. and her son, Robert Wesley Johnson III.
Survived by daughter, Bobbie Jo Whitten, daughter-in-law, Peggy Johnson, her grandchildren, Robert Wesley Johnson IV, Tracy Leyton (Howard), Carrie Ann Bigelow (Tim), and Allison Miller (Jameson), three great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, a niece & great nephew. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Belmont Village for their excellent, compassionate care for the last two years of Joana's life and to Hosparus of Louisville for their support during her final months.
A service to celebrate her life will be 11 AM Wednesday, at St. Matthews Baptist Church 3515 Grandview Avenue with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation 4-8 PM Tuesday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane and 9-11 AM Wednesday at Church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hosparus Health or Sunrise Children's Services.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019