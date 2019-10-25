Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Joanette Brown Obituary
Joanette Brown

LOUISVILLE - 43, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.

She was a customer service representative at TARC.

She is survived by her father Joe Clark; daughter, Akia J. Watkins; significant other, Darryl Watkins; aunts and uncles, Lillian Peterson, Amy, Andre and Michael Brown.

Visitation: 6pm-8pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019
