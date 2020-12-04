1/1
JoAnn Bennett Bishop
1934 - 2020
JoAnn Bennett Bishop

Louisville - JoAnn Bennett Bishop, 86 of Louisville Ky, passed away on Monday December 1, 2020.

She was born on June 28, 1934 in Louisville Ky to the late Lewis King Bennett and Sallie Arlene (McKenzie) Bennett. She is also preceded in death by her husband Robert Vincent Bishop Sr, and her sons, Benjamin Emerson Bishop and William Christopher Bishop.

She graduated from Eastern High School and did not start college until she was 40. She earned her associates in nursing from the University of Kentucky, her RN from Bellarmine University, her Master of Education from the University of Louisville, and her PhD from Florida International University.

She was a nurse practitioner in private practice, a professor of nursing at Edison Community College, a member of Florida DMAT where she was a wound care specialist, and an instructor for Homeland Security where she taught Infectious Disease. She was also a member of the Southwest Florida Nurse Practitioners Association and a volunteer at the AIDS clinic.

She is survived by her children, Robert Vincent Bishop Jr (Julia), Lewis Miles Bishop (Nickie), Joseph Andrew Bishop (Maria), Judith Ann Stewart (David), daughter in law Stacey Bishop, 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A private service will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home on Sunday December 6, 2020 at 11am. 235 Juneau Dr. Louisville KY 40243

A graveside service will be held on Sunday December 6, 2020 at Valley of Rest in Lagrange, Ky at 1pm.

The family has asked that expressions of sympathy be in the form of a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
