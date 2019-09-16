Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
JoAnn C. Fiorini Obituary
JoAnn C. Fiorini

Louisville - JoAnn C. Fiorini, 82, of Louisville passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019 at the Symphony at Oaklawn Nursing facility. She was born February 21, 1937 in Phenix City, AL to the late Judge Dan and Annie Pearl Williamson Carden.

JoAnn was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was strong, steady and unshakable in her faith. Her devotion to the Lord was lived out daily as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She always put others before herself.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Anthony Fiorini, III; two brothers, Dan and Bud Carden; and a sister, Johnnie Saunders.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Lisa Strieter (Joel); her son, John Fiorini (Cheryl); two granddaughters, Rachel Strieter and Courtney Stern (Tyler); a grandson, Andrew Fiorini, and a sister, Peggy Emmons.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., before services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of JoAnn to Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019
