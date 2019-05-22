Services
Louisville - JoAnn Collard, 82, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born September 11, 1936 in Grayson County, KY to the late S. Russell and Hazel Cripps. She was preceeded in death by her husband Shelby Clinton Collard, brothers, Irvin and Howard Cripps, sister Louise Conder and granddaughter Jenny Hampton.

JoAnn is survived by her daughters, Janice (Mike) Goatley, Judy (Mike) Sams and Jane (Calvin) Rideout., sister, Laura (Tom) Clark, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-granddaughters, her "buddy" Ray Counterman, special friend Rose Holland, sister-in-laws, Doranne Cripps and Mary Ann Counterman, brother-in-law, Norman Conder and several nieces and nephews.

She retired from GE and enjoyed gardening and travel. she was a previous member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Louisville (formally St. Helen's). Jo Ann was a loving and generous individual, devoted to her family and friends. The world will be a little less bright without her in it.

Special thanks to the staff of Rose Manor Health Care Facility in Lexington, KY. for their compassionate care of "JoJo".

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019
