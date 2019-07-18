|
Joann Golden
Louisville - Succumbed after a courageous, decades-long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis on Sunday, July 14,2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Whitaker. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband,Raymond Golden Jr; brother, William Squires Jr; four children, Tracy Hardy, Timothy Golden,Michele Golden Whiteside, and Melissa Golden; 13 grandchilden, 7 great-grandchildren.. Visitation is 11 am- 1pm Friday at Grace Hope Presbyterian Church, 702 E. Breckinridge Street. Funeral service to immediately follow. Services entrusted to George R. Mason Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019