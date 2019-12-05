|
|
JoAnn (Culp) Hale
LOUISVILLE - 78, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas D. Culp and Golda (Russ) Russell and brother, Thomas E. Culp.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 55 years, John R. Hale; son, Todd Hale (Julie); daughter, Kristie Jacks (Tom); grandchildren, Max Hale, Charlie Hale, Olivia Jacks, Madalyn Jacks and Grace Jacks; nieces, Terri Dugan, Barbara Sipes, and Joanna Davidson, and nephew, David Culp.
Her memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of her service Sunday at Highlands.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Home Instead.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019