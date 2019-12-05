Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn (Culp) Hale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn (Culp) Hale Obituary
JoAnn (Culp) Hale

LOUISVILLE - 78, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas D. Culp and Golda (Russ) Russell and brother, Thomas E. Culp.

JoAnn is survived by her husband of 55 years, John R. Hale; son, Todd Hale (Julie); daughter, Kristie Jacks (Tom); grandchildren, Max Hale, Charlie Hale, Olivia Jacks, Madalyn Jacks and Grace Jacks; nieces, Terri Dugan, Barbara Sipes, and Joanna Davidson, and nephew, David Culp.

Her memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of her service Sunday at Highlands.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Home Instead.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -