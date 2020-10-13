Joann J. SkinnerLouisville - Joann J. Skinner, 70, wife to Ronald E. Skinner, passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 at Jewish Hospital. She was born to the late Lloyd and Joyce (Lockard) Johnson in Breckinridge County, Kentucky on September 8, 1950. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd L. Johnson.Joann was a member of Bewley United Methodist Church and she attended Salem Baptist Church.Besides her husband of 50 years she is survived by her son, Jody L. Skinner (Catherine), sisters, Pamela G. Frank, and Kathy L. Smiley (Jimmy) along with grandchildren, Zane and Britany Skinner, great-grandchildren, Ayva, Xavier, and Ezra Vance and Jaxson Driver.Funeral services will be held Friday at 12:00 noon at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-7 pm at the funeral home.Due to Covid restrictions masks are required during visitation and services and social distancing is expected.