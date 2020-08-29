JoAnn Kennedy Saunders
Louisville - 79, passed away surrounded by her family on August 29, 2020.
She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and a proud alumna of Presentation Academy Class of 1959.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Senator Larry Saunders.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Terry Cardwell (Fred); grandchildren, Treigh Cardwell and Paige Harris (Zack); and great-granddaughter, Addie Cardwell; in-laws, Jean and Joe Keidel, Kenny and Joyce Saunders; many loving cousins including, Judy Curley and Jul Goss.
JoAnn's funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 5505 New Cut Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Alley Cat Advocates, Special Olympics
of Kentucky, or Presentation Academy.