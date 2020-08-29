1/1
JoAnn Kennedy Saunders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn Kennedy Saunders

Louisville - 79, passed away surrounded by her family on August 29, 2020.

She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and a proud alumna of Presentation Academy Class of 1959.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Senator Larry Saunders.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Terry Cardwell (Fred); grandchildren, Treigh Cardwell and Paige Harris (Zack); and great-granddaughter, Addie Cardwell; in-laws, Jean and Joe Keidel, Kenny and Joyce Saunders; many loving cousins including, Judy Curley and Jul Goss.

JoAnn's funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 5505 New Cut Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Alley Cat Advocates, Special Olympics of Kentucky, or Presentation Academy.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved