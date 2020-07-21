JoAnn LindseyLouisville - Lindsey, JoAnn (Harp), 84, born on October 13, 1935 passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. She was a medical assistant for several physician practices and was an administrative assistant to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. She was a volunteer Girl Scout leader, a member of St. Lawrence Church and Senior Club, and the girls softball coach. JoAnn was also a member of a Bunco group for over 50 years.She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lindsey, Sr.; parents, William and Dorothy Harp and her sister, Lillian Roth.JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Joseph) Geraghty and son, Robert (Wendy) Lindsey Jr; granddaughter, LeeAnn Geraghty; sister in law, Norma Ingalls of Napa CA; many nieces and nephews especially Dawn (Ike) Eichenberger and George (Valerie) Roth. She also leaves behind her childhood friends, Rose Thompson, Betty Gray and Doreen Stopher.Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. Her funeral mass will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cabbage Patch or St. Lawrence Church.