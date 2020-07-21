1/1
JoAnn Lindsey
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn Lindsey

Louisville - Lindsey, JoAnn (Harp), 84, born on October 13, 1935 passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. She was a medical assistant for several physician practices and was an administrative assistant to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. She was a volunteer Girl Scout leader, a member of St. Lawrence Church and Senior Club, and the girls softball coach. JoAnn was also a member of a Bunco group for over 50 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lindsey, Sr.; parents, William and Dorothy Harp and her sister, Lillian Roth.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Joseph) Geraghty and son, Robert (Wendy) Lindsey Jr; granddaughter, LeeAnn Geraghty; sister in law, Norma Ingalls of Napa CA; many nieces and nephews especially Dawn (Ike) Eichenberger and George (Valerie) Roth. She also leaves behind her childhood friends, Rose Thompson, Betty Gray and Doreen Stopher.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. Her funeral mass will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cabbage Patch or St. Lawrence Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved