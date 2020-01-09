|
|
JoAnn M. Gilpin
JoAnn M. Gilpin Age 88: Born July 26 1931, Died November 19 2019 Mrs.Gilpin is survived by her children: Sherry Gilpin Hollenbach, Stuart M. Gilpin, Barry Davidson. Grandchildren: Kir Hollenbach, Ashley Gilpin-Schindler, Shyler Gilpin, Shelby Gilpin, Visitation is 12:30 pm -2:00 pm. THURSDAY JANUARY 16TH 2020 at St.James Catholic Church 307 W. Dixie Hwy. Elizabethtown Ky. 42701. The funeral mass will follow visitation at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020