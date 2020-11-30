JoAnn O’Bryan , 75, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018 at University of Louisville Hospital.
Born in Louisville to the late Richard and Viola Farris, she was a former secretary to the principal at St. Joseph Catholic School.
JoAnn was also preceded in death by family members James and Helen O’Bryan, Doris Price, Dorothy Tilton, Mike O’Bryan, and Angie Hickman.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jim O’Bryan; son, James Aaron O’Bryan; sister, Margo Thurman (Vincent), sisters in law, Libby Mitchell, Sherry Bennett (Don), and Patty Volk (Jeff); and many loving nieces and nephews.
JoAnn’s love for us was never ending. Our love for JoAnn will never end.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 E Washington St., with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.