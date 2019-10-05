Services
Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home
206 South Main St.
Greensburg, KY 42743
(270) 932-4271
JoAnn Scott Hildebrand

JoAnn Scott Hildebrand

Louisville - age 76, passed away Thurs, Oct 3rd. Survived by daughters: Phyllis Borchert-Thompson (Robert), TN, Lura Michelle McCoy (Sherman II), Prospect; grandchildren: Emma Grace & Brendan McCoy, Will & Seth Borchert; brother: Jerry Scott. Service 12 PM CST, Tues, Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home, Greensburg; www.cowherdandparrott.com. Memorial Donations: Holly Grove Cemetery; Memorial also to be held on Mon, Oct 14th, Middletown U.M.Church from 5:30 PM until 6:30 PM, EST.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
