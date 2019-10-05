|
|
JoAnn Scott Hildebrand
Louisville - age 76, passed away Thurs, Oct 3rd. Survived by daughters: Phyllis Borchert-Thompson (Robert), TN, Lura Michelle McCoy (Sherman II), Prospect; grandchildren: Emma Grace & Brendan McCoy, Will & Seth Borchert; bro: Jerry Scott; Service 12 PM CST, Tues, Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home, Greensburg; www.cowherdandparrott.com. Memorial Donations: Holly Grove Cemetery; Memorial also to be held on Mon, Oct 14th, Middletown U.M.Church from 5:30 PM until 6:30 PM, EST.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019