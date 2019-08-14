|
JoAnn Tinsley McCormick
Louisville - On Sunday, August 11, 2019 JoAnn McCormick went to be with her Heavenly Father. She was 77 years old. JoAnn lived almost all of her life in Louisville, Kentucky, and several years in Fort Meyers, Florida. She was predeceased by her Parents Anna Marie Gast Tinsley and Gordon Tinsley.
She married her high school sweetheart Maurice Darryl McCormick and they were married for 57 years. She is survived by her 2 children Darryl McCormick (Denise) and Angela McCormick Bisig (Arnold Rivera). She had 5 grandchildren, Damon McCormick and Madison Elliott and Lawrence, Lincoln and John-Logan Bisig, and 2 step-grandchildren Gabriella and Noah Rivera. She had 3 great-grandchildren children Ethan and Calvin Elliott and Annie Jane McCormick. She is also survived by her 3 sisters Mary Lou Meyer, Angela Denham and Jeannette Bond and her brother Art Tinsley.
JoAnn attended St. Agnes School and Sacred Heart Academy. She received a BS in Sociology at the University of Louisville and a Masters Degree in Counseling Psychology from Spalding University. JoAnn worked until the age of 70 helping families in Louisville and Fort Meyers, Florida, where she lived for 5 years. She worked for the Jefferson County Department of Human Services, Lee Mental Health Hospital in Florida and she finished her long career at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville.
JoAnn enjoyed baking "State Fair" winning breads, going to "date-night" movies with her Sisters, dancing to Reggae music, and helping her husband at Agape of Jesus Church. JoAnn is donating her body for medical research.
Visitation is Friday, August 16th 2:00pm to 5:30pm at Highland Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Road. A memorial mass is scheduled the same day at 5:30pm in the Highland Funeral Home Chapel. Expressions of sympathy to the Louisville Bible College.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019