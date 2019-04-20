|
JoAnn Walker Greenamyer
Louisville - JoAnn Walker Greenamyer, 86, passed away peacefully at Episcopal Church Home on April 16th with the extraordinary care of ECH Staff and HOSPARUS
JoAnn was born in Louisville, KY and attended Urseline Academy. Upon graduation, she followed her brother's footsteps into the US Navy and Naval Reserves Unit. JoAnn met her husband Art while they both worked in aviation at Bowman Field after the War
Throughout her life, JoAnn spent her time in the service of , and aiding those in-need , volunteering at numerous organizations. While never expecting recognition or praise... she was always the Silent Force behind the scene that got things done. She was an organizer of the B-24 Liberator Society, Honorary QB Member, Maria's Products (handmade & painted purses by special needs adults), Our Lady Of Lourdes Altar Society founder for Monsignor Gerst, Our Lady Of Lourdes Ministry to local hospitals & nursing homes organizer, founding organizer of the Hand-In-Hand Ministry bread distribution to homeless shelters, Kosair Crippled Children Hospital fish tank therapy creator, longtime Girl Scout Cookie Area Chairperson, Louisville Zoo docent, founding member of Louisville Tropical Fish Fanciers, Ronald McDonald House , the Little Sisters of the Poor, numerous Holy Order (Nuns & Priests) retirement organizations among many, many others.
JoAnn was preceded by her mother Alma Bowers Franklin, her brother Richard Bowers and her husband Ardis Greenamyer. Survivors include three children, daughter Mary Alice, sons Ardie and Lee (Amy), and two grandchildren Sydney and Quinn.
The family expresses TREMENDOUS appreciation to the staff members of Episcopal Church Home, HOSPARUS staff, caregivers and the many nurses who provided amazing care to her for many years.
Funeral MASS service will be held Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at 12pm at Our Lady Of Lourdes church with private family burial
JoAnn felt strongly to help others that need substantial support is the most rewarding act humankind can perform. She would like everyone to recognize all of the organizations she was committed to over her lifetime. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to Angel Flights (angelflightmidatlantic.org), Episcopal Church Home "Staff Holiday Fund" and Hosparus of Louisville.The "JoAnn Greenamyer Memorial Fund" account has been established & contributions can be made at any PNC Bank location to be distributed later
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019